Ghanaians are craving for Mahama’s return – Kofi Adams

National Organiser of the opposition NDC, Kofi Adams, has said Ghanaians having realized that they have been short-changed by the ruling NPP, are now craving for former President Mahama’s return as President of Ghana.
“Ghanaians have realized that they have been lied to and wherever you go, there is a genuine love for Mahama. The country is yearning for John Dramani Mahama,”
Kofi Adams made this comment while justifying why the former President Mahama is the best candidate for the Flagbearer position of the party on Accra-based Citi FM.
John Mahama formally declared his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential primaries after his letter of intent was presented to the party on his behalf by a delegation led by former Ambassador, Daniel Ohene Agyekum at the NDC headquarters Thursday, August 23, 2018, in Accra.
John Mahama joins other high profile candidates within the NDC including the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, and Nadowli Kaleo MP, Alban Bagbin.
Other candidates are Dr Ekwow Spio Garbrah; a former Trade and Industry Minister; Former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, and Cape Coast South MP Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.
Meanwhile, The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopefuls who have since declared their intentions to lead the party into the 2020 general elections are in constant deliberations to select a stronger candidate among them to face former President John Mahama.
According to Prime News Ghana's source, a former Communications Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi, a former Chief Executive Officer for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah and 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who are all NDC flagbearer hopefuls are in constant talks in order to strategize well to face John Mahama squarely.