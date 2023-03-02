I'm set, ready to build the Ghana we want together with you - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has launched his 'Building the Ghana We Want Together’ campaign.
The former President expressed interest in the presidential race last week and officially declared his intention to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the next presidential elections in 2024 in Ho, today, March 2.
Launching his bid at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Sokode in the Volta Region, the former President said he has taken this step after months of prayers, broad consultation and sober reflection and believes he is the right man to lead the country in this difficult times.
According to him, his view are most often ignored by the ruling party.
Over the last 4-5 years I've continued to steady our problems and continued to listen to each and every one of you and to a variety of scholars and experts and I can say with full confidence that I have learned a lot during that period and I am set and ready build the Ghana we want together with you."
In our present situation is it no longer sufficient to sit on the sidelines and offer suggestions which are most often ignored.
He has therefore called on Ghanaians to remember him when the time comes.
"I am therefore coming before you in all humility and in response to the calls from my party and the generality of the people of Ghana to offer myself to serve this country and its people that I love soo dearly by first putting myself up for election in the upcoming NDC primaries."
Mahama will be fighting for the NDC flagbearership slot with Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea on May 13.
If successful he will be facing a new candidate from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as President Akufo-Addo, whom he once defeated in 2012, is not longer eligible to contest.