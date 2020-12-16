I will join the NPP in Parliament - Fomena MP

The Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, says he will side with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 8th Parliament after winning his seat as an independent candidate.
Speaking to the press on Wednesday he said: “I said that I was winning for the party. I don’t have any place to go. My blood, my DNA, my everything is NPP”.
With uncertainty over whether the NPP would retain a majority in Parliament, many wondered if Mr. Asiamah would side with his old party.
The Parliamentary race in the 2020 election was the closest in Ghana’s recent history with the NPP emerging with 137 seats and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 136 seats.
There is one seat outstanding in addition to the seat won by Mr. Asiamah.
According to the MP, although he won the 2020 polls as an independent candidate, his constituents have urged him to associate with the NPP.
Reiterating comments made before the polls, Mr. Asiamah thus affirmed that his commitment to the NPP was never in doubt.
“I am taking this decision with the prior recognition of my constituents. I am not speaking just for myself. I am speaking for my people. What they told me is what I am speaking out. My people are saying in spite of whatever happened, I should still be with NPP.”