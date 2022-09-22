I won’t contest NDC General position again - Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has disclosed that he won't be contesting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary position again after 25 years.
The decision not to seek re-election as the chief scribe is because of "time, energy, among others," Asiedu Nketiah said.
Mr. Nketiah, who became NDC General Secretary in 2005, believes it’s time for him to make way for others to take over the administration of the party.
He however failed to disclose what his next move is after rumors say he is readying himself to vie for the chairmanship position.
“Age plays a major role in everything. This job of a General Secretary involves a lot; your time, energy, among others,” he told Radio Gold.
“I have considered all these, and I am of the firm view that I won’t contest again. What I am saying is that, I won’t seek re-election as General Secretary,” Mr. Nketiah said.
Meanwhile, deputy Genaral Secretay Peter Boamah Otokunor and former Director of Election of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah have declared their intention to contest for the General Secretary position in December.
The NDC is expected to go to congress on December 17, 2022 to elect new national officers.