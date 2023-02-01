Ignatius Baffour Awuah appointed Minister for Pensions

President Akufo-Addo has designated Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, as the Minister in charge of Pension.
Ignatius Baffour Awuah’s appointment took effect on Monday, January 30.
The appointment which is in accordance with section 211 of the National Pensions Act 2008 (ACT 766) will see the minister steering the affairs of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).
Baffour Awuah made this known when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, February 1.
The new ministerial appointment comes after the Minority warned that any new ministerial appointment will not be tolerated as the country embarks on a domestic debt restructuring to revive the ailing economy.