It's not our fault you've a 'weak' flagbearer, his defeat is inevitable - NPP tells NDC

Peter Mac Manu, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is making allegations because they do not have a strong candidate to compete in the 2020 general elections.
Mr Mac Manu was addressing a press briefing on May 14, 2020, to respond to the allegations made by the NDC that they are conspiring with the Electoral Commission(EC), the National Identification Authority (NIA) to rig the 2020 elections.
"The NDC must be questioned why they are bringing back clueless and incompetent Mahama after he run down the country in the manner that he did. We did not elect their flagbearer for them, they did, if they find out he is an albatross around their neck, they should not be making excuses way ahead of the election in other to justify his loss in December which is inevitable.
"We are not against the compilation of the new Voters' Register, but we leave the decision to the Electoral Commission to make, however with or without a new register knows the majority of Ghanaians will maintain the NPP based on what we are doing to improve the lives of the people," he said.
The issues concerning the New Voters’ Register seem never to die off but Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC) Dr Serebour Quaicoe, says there is still a possibility that the current Voters’ Register will be used for the 2020 elections.
The EC since last year has justified why they need to compile a new register for the 2020 general elections.
The EC has said it wants to ensure that the register that is used on the election day is more credible and efficient than the existing one hence the need for a new Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS).
The EC initially scheduled April 18, 2020, for the compilation of the new Voters’ Register ahead of the December 2020 elections but following the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country it was postponed and a new date has not been announced.