John Mahama denies reports that Prof. Kwesi Botchwey has been appointed his running mate

John Dramani Mahama who is the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has moved swiftly to deny reports that he has appointed Professor Kwesi Botchwey as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.
Mr Botchwey has been strongly tipped to become the running mate but a report from Graphic online suggested he has been appointed.
Mahama has moved swiftly to deny that reports. Professor Kwesi Botchwey is Ghana's longest-serving Finance Minister.
Mahama is expected to appoint a running mate for the upcoming 2020 general elections.
Several names have been mentioned as favourites for the position.
Key names such as Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Kwesi Ahwoi, Prof John Gatsi, Nii Okoi Dsane, Alex Mould are some of the names that have prominently come out for the running mate position.
Reports indicate that Mr Mahama could name his running mate after NDC's primaries this weekend.
