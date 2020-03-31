Jubilee House currently working with only 10% of its staff

The Presidency has disclosed that they are currently working with just 10% of its staff.
Eugene Arhin the Director of Communications at the Presidency says this is in line with the President's directive to get persons to stay home in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mr Arhin said they will continue to do so for the next 13 days as the President has announced a partial lockdown.
President Akufo-Addo on Friday announced the stay at home measure under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012), said it would be reviewed when deemed necessary.
In a televised address on to update citizens on the status of the pandemic, the President urged citizens to embrace the elevated measures and collectively fight the pandemic, which has disrupted economic and social life worldwide as a common enemy.
Ghana confirmed its first two cases of the respiratory disease on Thursday, March 12 and has so far recorded 152 positive, five deaths and two recoveries.
The disease has been recorded in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern and Upper West regions.
The restrictions, however, exclude members of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary; production, distribution and marketing of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medicine, paper and plastic packages; and environmental and sanitation activities.
Others are the staff of VALCO; road and railway construction workers; mining workers; fisherfolk; members of the security agencies assigned lawful duties; and the media.
The rest are staff of electricity, water, telecommunications, e-commerce and digital service providers; staff of fuel stations, and persons involved in the food value chain.