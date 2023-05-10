Kwabena Duffuor files injunction against NDC primaries

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.
The party has scheduled the polls for Saturday, May 13, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections.
But Dr Duffuor who had earlier raised concerns with some discrepancies in the voter album wants the election postponed until his concerns are addressed.
According to him, data from only 220 out of the 275 constituencies have been verified.
He also said an exceptional list of 74,799 has been created which cannot also be verified because of scanty information.
For no credible reason, he noted among others that 3,910 eligible voters at the 220 constituencies have been disenfranchised.