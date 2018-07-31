Kwesi Botchwey hints the main cause of NDC's defeat in the 2016 election

Chairman of the committee that investigated the cause of the opposition NDC's defeat in the 2016 general elections, Prof Kwesi Botchwey has disclosed that a potpourri of bitterness, manipulations and lack of integrity in the dealings of the NDC, caused the party’s defeat in the 2016 elections
Delivering the 6th John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture at the University of Cape Coast, Central Region on Monday, 30 July on the theme: “Ethicality, Democracy and National Development: The Legacy of President Atta Mills”, the man who headed the party’s fact-finding committee for the 2016 polls, said: “Indeed, the loss of ethicality had a lot to do in the party’s defeat in 2016”.
Kwesi Botchwey explained: “In the work that I chaired – thanks to the decision of the national executive to involve me in that important exercise – we identified, and the party is aware, of the incidence of observation of grievances, bitterness, over what many saw as the manipulation and breakdown of integrity in the selection of executives in the various levels of management in the party’s affairs from the branch upwards.”
Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, however, said he was happy that the party appears to be working to put its house in order.
The lecture was on the theme: “Ethicality, Democracy and National Development: The Legacy of President Atta Mills.”
He also used the opportunity to talk about the ideals of Prof. Mills of blessed memory.
He also spoke about the personal ethical character of late President Mills that helped him deal with whistle-blowing in the fight against corruption and political misbehaviour.
The Kwesi Botchwey report
The NDC tasked the Kwesi Botchwey committee to investigate the party’s humiliating defeat in the 2016 general elections.
The committee after several months of its find finding mission submitted its report to the party.
However, the NDC leadership has been tight-lipped on the content of the report saying it wasn’t meant for public consumption.