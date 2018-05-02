Land lord throws out NPP

The Kwabre East Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has been closed by the land lord.
The land lord expelled and displaced the equipment of the party after he claimed their time of occupancy has expired.
Report reaching Prime News Ghana indicates that, the rent which was being funded by the former Member of Parliament, Kofi Frimpong, expired for about a year ago but the party in power could not renegotiate with the owner of the two storey rooms which serve the constituency as its office.
The Kwabre East constituency is currently being occupied by the NPP’s Francisca Mensah Oteng, who is one of the youngest MPs in Parliament.
All the party documents and other logistics have kept unsaved after the disgruntled land lord throw out all the documents and locked the office in the later part of Monday April 30, 2018.
Report suggests that the land lord gave the party several notices to vacate the premises but all the efforts were in vain until he forcibly evicted them on Monday.
Party sympathizers told Prime News Ghana that as at now, they have no place to settle o hold their meeting.
Efforts by Prime News Ghana to get the constituency executives and the MP, Francisca Oteng to comment on the issue proved futile.
The NPP in the Ashanti Region is building an ultra-modern regional party office to honour the memory of the late Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto for his valuable contribution to the formation of the party.
The office will also have a conference hall that could hold national programmes such as the extraordinary delegates’ conferences.
Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto was very instrumental in the formation of the National Liberation Movement (NLM) in 1954 which later allied itself with the Northern People's Party, led by Chief S.D. Dombo and Dr J. B. Danquah, who were founding members of the NPP tradition, dating back to the United Party (UP).
The office will be named after Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto in recognition of his role in multi-party democracy in Ghana and particularly to birthing the NPP.
Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto, a chief linguist to Otumfuo, is also the father of the current Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.
