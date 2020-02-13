List of NPP's 2020 manifesto committee members

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set up a committee to draft its 2020 Manifesto ahead of the general elections.
The Committee is chaired by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu said the Committee’s mandate includes undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 Manifesto and to engage all relevant stakeholders on the subject with the view of coming out with the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto.
It is the anticipation of the party that the Manifesto Committee would discharge its mandate competently and professionally and accordingly produce a comprehensive manifesto document that addresses all the legitimate concerns of the Ghanaian people and also meets their aspirations in order to propel the party to yet another resounding electoral victory at the 2020 polls.
Below is the full composition of the committee:
H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – Chairman
Alan Kwodwo Kyeremateng – Member
Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Member
Ken Offori-Atta – Member
Madam Elizabeth Ohene – Member
Hajia Alima Mahama – Member
Yofi Grant – Member
Yaw Buaben Asamoa – Member
Kweku Agyemang-Manu – Member
Afriyie Akoto – Member