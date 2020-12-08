Lydia Alhassan beats John Dumelo to Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has retained her seat.
She beat NDC's John Dumelo to retain the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat and will be steering the affairs in parliament for the next for years.
NPP's Lydia Seyram Alhassan polled 39,851 while NDC's John Dumel earned 37,778 of votes.
Before the result was declared Dumelo said he is winning as Lydia also announced her victory.
"We are still waiting for the Electoral commission to declare the final results. By the projection, I am in pole position to win when all the results are verified by the EC. "🙏🏿, Dumelo posted.
The NPP candidate wrote, "Thank you God for an answered prayer. Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon for this Victory. I take my scripture from Proverbs 21:31".
Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency was one of the flashpoints in the lead up to the 2020 election.