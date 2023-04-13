Mahama clarifies ‘do or die’ comment

Following a petition sent to the Criminal Investigations Department by National Organizer of NPP, Henry Nana Boakye for the arrest and prosecution of former President John Mahama over his ‘do-or-die’ comment, the latter has clarified that he did not mean to incite killings.
According to a Citinews report, the former President said his political opponents have twisted his comment to make him look bad in the eyes of the Ghanaian populace.
This comes a day after the NPP petitioned the CID for his arrest. In the said petition Nana Boakye said Mahama needs to be arrested for inciting political violence.
Mahama before the 2020 general elections said the NDC will face the NPP boot for boot if they attempt to intimidate them with hoodlums.
He also said the upcoming 2024 general elections will be a ‘do or die’ affair for the NDC.
According to the NPP National Organiser, “former President, John Mahama, is on record to have said for the 2020 general elections, it’s boot for boot, and 2024 general elections it’s going to be a do-or-die affair” insisting that those utterances could incite violence in the country.
The petition also cited the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia over his comment "the elections shall be bloody and that his party was willing and ready to sacrifice lives to ensure their victory in 2024."
“Given the influential positions that John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah occupy, the NPP is of the firm conviction that such criminally reckless and treasonable commentary coming from them portends great danger for the peace and stability of the State and also have the potential of inciting their supporters to disturb the constitutional order by resorting to some unorthodox and extra-constitutional means of changing a democratically elected government,” excerpts of the petition to the CID on Wednesday, April 12, read.