'Mahama is unmarketable candidate for 2020' - Ken Dzirasah

Former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ken Dzirasah, says former President Mahama is unmarketable candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 elections.
According to him, the massive defeat Mahama suffered in the 2016 election has informed his decision to rather support Prof Joshua Alabi for the contest in the 2020 election.
In an interview on Accra based Citi FM on Friday which was monitored by PrimeNewsGhana, Mr. Dzirasah noted, Professor Alabi is the fresh face the NDC need for the contest.
He added Prof Alabi has the most marketable personality and that the party needed someone that can take them for 8 years.
“After several reflections about our way forward for the National Democratic Congress, I and my big brother Ambassador Gbeho conducted a few investigations and came to the conclusion that, the most marketable personality that could carry us into the year 2020 is Prof Joshua Alabi. We have found in the man that he has all it takes, his achievement, his attitude towards the party and a host of other things. We need to market someone that can take us for 8-years”, Mr. Dziransah added.
The Former Deputy Speaker added the massive defeat suffered by the party in the 2016 general elections demand a new person who can best lead the party to victory in 2020.
Notable person in the NDC such as the current 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, are also gearing up to contest the NDC flagbearership primaries which will be held in December 7, 2018, at a yet to be decided venue.
