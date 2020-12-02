Mahama's record an indication 'Fa Ninyinaa' policy is a scam - Opoku Prempeh

The Minister for Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh says former President John Mahama's record is an indication the NDC can't implement the 'Fa Ninyinaa' policy.
According to him, Mahama lacks credibility so the party saying they will absorb fees of tertiary students in 2021 will not happen.
"The NDC lacks credibility and coupled with the fact that they cannot manage an economy, then, this promise of free education at the tertiary level is a scam”.
To him, this is a ploy being used by the former President to gain voter support.
“But his track record proves that he can’t do this because he lacks positive credibility”.
The Minister advised Ghanaians to disregard the NDC as they will put the country back under bondage.
“Kwame Nkrumah toiled to free Ghana from colonial oppression and the former President went back to tell the whites that we can’t live without them so they should come and Lord over us again. Why should we believe such a person?” he asked.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to absorb the fees of all fresh entrants into the various tertiary institutions from the 2020/2021 academic year.
The policy, dubbed “FA NINYINAA” will be an addition to the party’s “KYEMUPE” policy, which will now apply to continuing students in tertiary institutions across the country.
Many say this is a counter to NPP's free Senior High School policy.
The ruling government prior to winning the Presidential race in 2016 promised to introduce the free SHS policy and this saw the ruling party then, NDC claiming it was impossible to do so.