Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs inaugurates Constitutional Review Consultative Committee

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has inaugurated a Constitutional Review Consultative Committee to assist the Ministry to collate ideas to review the 1992 constitution.
The Committee has representatives from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET), the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Judicial Service.
Other institutions are the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Office of the Auditor General, Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Parliament of Ghana and the Ghana Bar Association.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said recent development in governance has shown some challenges with some provisions of the 1992 Constitution.
“The goal of the establishment of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) is to ensure effective coordination and evaluation of national policies and plans but changes of political leadership have adversely affected the work of the Commission.
“Another problematic area for the need for Constitutional Review is the interrupted operation or performance of the National Development Planning Commission. The frequent changes in the composition of the Commission and its general partisan nature undermine the operation of the Commission,” he added.
According to the Minister, corruption started with the Presidential system of government and suggested that the West-Minister System was the best for Ghana’s Democracy.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cited the Technical Consultation for the review of the 1992 Constitutional fora held on 21st February 2023, where participants brought diverse perspectives on the Constitutional Review.
The Minister noted that the 2010 Constitution Review Commission report would guide to the newly inaugurated Committee.