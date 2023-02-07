Minority reshuffle: Mahama resolves brouhaha

The former Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has said an intervention by former President John Dramani Mahama "has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle."
Muntaka Mubarak in a Facebook post accepted the decision to reshuffle the front bench of the Minority in Parliament.
READ ALSO: NDC Council of Elders issue statement on Minority reshuffle brouhaha
He also thanked former President John Mahama for intervening in the matter.
“To all our supporters within and without. I had a lengthy meeting with my big brother, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday evening over the parliamentary reshuffle.
“I want to, first of all, thank him for the words of advice and encouragement to me as a younger brother.
“His Excellency’s intervention has brought an end to all the brouhaha associated with the reshuffle.”
Mr Muntaka thus urged the rank and file of the party to focus their energies towards election 2024.
“We are for the interest of our party NDC. We need to move on as a party and channel all our energies towards the 2024 elections.
Cassiel Ato Forson, the National Democratic Congress MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, has replaced Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader in Parliament.
A statement issued by the NDC on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, said the MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, will now act as the deputy Minority leader.
Governs Kwame Agbodza has been appointed as the Minority Whip, with Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo Ghansah designated as the first and second deputy whips.
The NDC reshuffle sparked violent protests in the constituency of the MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, who happens to be the former Minority Whip. Over 70 NDC lawmakers have petitioned the council of elders to reverse the decision.
However, the latest development is that the party has thrown its weight behind the new Minority leadership with Cassiel Ato Forson as leader.