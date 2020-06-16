Minority will subject EC to value for money test - Haruna Iddrissu

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa and her commissioners will today June 16, 2020, appear before the Special Budget Committee of Parliament.
Their appearance will be to justify budgetary spending and other decision taken towards the holding of the 2020 elections.
The Constitutional Instrument (CI) 126 matured in parliament last week paving the way for EC to undertake registration of voters and other activities in the December polls.
Minority Leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu speaking to Joy News said his side has a lot to demand of the EC Chair.
"We will subject her to value for money test for many of the exercise she has undertaken, she delved into areas she had no mandate like PPEs. At that time COVID-19 was not anticipated, she did not come back to brief the committee of special budget so we will hold her responsible".
Parliament has approved the Electoral Commission's Constitutional Instrument (C.I. 126).
This CI will allow the Commission to compile a new voters’ register with new requirements.
The Electoral Commission has made it clear that for one to be able to register for the new Voters ID, the person requires a passport or a Ghana Card and not a birth certificate or the old Voters ID.
The Supreme Court will on June 23, 2020, deliver its judgment in the case in which the NDC’s is challenging the exclusion of the existing voter ID cards from the list of documents needed to register to vote in the 2020 general elections.