MPs absenteeism : Stop the ‘holier than thou attitude' – Majority to Minority

The Majority in Parliament have expressed anger over what they say is the ‘holier than thou’ attitude of the minority.
The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye on Tuesday angrily suspended sitting as he vowed not to tolerate MPs absenteeism in the chamber anymore.
A deputy majority Whip, Moses Anim, who sought to explain the MPs absenteeism could not convince the speaker to allow proceedings to continue.
Prof. Mike Oquaye was later forced to suspend the House with a warning that he will no more tolerate such behaviours from the Lawmakers.
READ ALSO : 2020 budget debate: Furious Speaker suspends sitting after more than half of the MPs were late
In a statement released by the Majority on Wednesday, the group said however that there were empty sits on both sides on the House on the said day.
The statement read “the NPP Majority notes with disgust the holier-than-thou attitude that the Minority NDC MPs are assuming lately.”
“It was unfortunate that one Minority MP, Honourable Mahama Ayariga, the MP Bawku Central, who is not one of the regular attendees to Parliament, raised an issue about quorum at the very outset for which reason, the Rt. Hon. Speaker had to suspend sitting momentarily.”
“Soon thereafter, the Minority leadership sprinted out to issue a press release stating two obvious untruths. First, that -the Majority side of the House were absent at the commencement of the day’s business. The statement can only be borne out of mischief since, clearly there were empty seats on both sides of the political divide, the statement read.”
The statement added, “the Majority has never abdicated their responsibility and we shall continue to fulfil the mandate entrusted to us by the Citizenry.”