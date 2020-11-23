Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has not withdrawn from race - NDP

The National Democratic Party (NDP) have come out to deny reports that Presidential candidate of the party Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has withdrawn from the December polls.
The party says Mrs Rawings is still in the race and asked Ghanaians to brush off claims that she has withdrawn.
Reports had suggested that the NDP presidential candidate was withdrawing from the race because of the sudden death of former President J.J. Rawlings, who was the husband of the presidential candidate of the NDP, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.
The NDP at a press conference today at the Alisa Hotel in Accra said Nana Konadu believes in democracy hence she will not pull out of the race.
General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong at the press conference denied this.
"There were stories flying around that Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has pulled out of the race, these are false, she is still in the race and believes the time has come to take charge of Ghana and restore the glory".
Former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah (Rtd), had earlier suggested Mrs Rawlings withdraw from the race.
This Mr Nunoo-Mensah will show a sign of respect to her late husband former President Jerry John Rawlings.
"Rawlings loves the NDC but he distanced himself that is what I saw. If Akufo-Addo wins or his wife he has no problem all he wants is a prosperous Ghana. If I were Nana Konadu I will not stand for the presidential elections in December. If she asked me I will tell her to call it off as a respect to her late husband. I asked Rawlings once that his daughter is contesting as MP on the ticket of NDC, his wife is also flagbearer for NDP so how would he vote but he never answered," he said after visiting the residence of late President.
Jerry John Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.