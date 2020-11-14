Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings should step down from presidential race - Nunoo-Mensah

Former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah (Rtd), says Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings must consider stepping down from the 2020 presidential election.
This Mr Nunoo-Mensah will show a sign of respect to her late husband former President Jerry John Rawlings.
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings moved away from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and formed the National Democratic Party (NDP).
"Rawlings loves the NDC but he distanced himself that is what I saw. If Akufo-Addo wins or his wife he has no problem all he wants is a prosperous Ghana. If I were Nana Konadu I will not stand for the presidential elections in December. If she asked me I will tell her to call it off as a respect to her late husband. I asked Rawlings once that his daughter is contesting as MP on the ticket of NDC, his wife is also flagbearer for NDP so how would he vote but he never answered," he said after visiting the residence of late President.
Jerry John Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
The Electoral Commission (EC) has processed and cleared 12 presidential aspirants to contest in the 2020 general elections.
They are; Alfred Walker; an independent candidate, President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Christian Andrews; The Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Brigitte Dzogbenuku; People’s Progressive Party (PPP), John Dramani Mahama; National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The others include; Akua Donkor; Ghana Freedom Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings; National Democratic Party (NDP), Hassan Ayariga; All People’s Congress, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet; Convention Peoples Congress (CPP), Kofi Akpaloo; Liberal Party of Ghana, David Apasera; People’s National Convention (PNC) and Henry Herbert Lartey; Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP).