NASPA executives salute Prez. Akufo-Addo on rearing food and Jobs programme

The National Service Personnel Association of Ghana, as a youth front acknowledges the effort of the government towards the creation of employment through the agricultural sector, a move that directly meets the popular quest of the youth - the cry for jobs.
We believe the Planting for food and Job Flagship programme has a focus that puts the youth and the upcoming generation in perspective. The programme, seeks to tackle the problem of unemployment in the country, especially among the youth and to equally increase domestic agricultural production.
In a press release signed by the Naspa President Mr. Twumasi Stephen Commend H.E Nana Addo And The NPP government for coming out with the initiative.
NASPA COMMENDS THE PRESIDENT, HIS EXCELLENCY NANA ADDO DANQUAH AKUFO ADDO ON THE LAUNCH OF THE REARING FOR FOOD AND JOBS PROGRAMME.
The president of the Republic of Ghana, on Monday, 23rd June, 2019 launched the Rearing for Food and Jobs Programme under the Planting for Food and Jobs flagship Programme in the Upper West Region.
The government has been very consistent and persistent in boosting the Agricultural sector of the economy and making the sector more attractive especially to the youth.
We believe the Planting for food and Job Flagship programme has a focus that puts the youth and the upcoming generation in perspective. The programme, seeks to tackle the problem of unemployment in the country, especially among the youth and to equally increase domestic agricultural production. This we believe would revamp our food store and eventually make food available to every Ghanaian at an affordable cost.
In line with the Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth And Transformation for Shared Prosperity And Improved Livelihoods by the African Union in 2014 which has as its primary focus, to end hunger by 2025 .
Ghana, a proud member of the union is on course with the Planting for food and jobs flagship programme, under which we have; Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) and the newly launched, Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFG).
Real problems confronting us as a nation need head on approaches that would not necessarily bring us the whole solution at a sitting but would holistically ride out every thorn setting us aback as a nation with time.
The Rearing for Food and Jobs as launched, would be piloted in the five Northern regions for five years after which it would be introduced in the other regions.
The programme will see to the supply of improved breeding livestock, establishment of pastures, good and reliable water sources, improvement in livestock extension services, farmer education and disease control and surveillance to avert any unforeseen disasters.
These are the measures by the government to ensure the sustainability of the programme.
National Service Personnel across Ghana are ever willing and ready to support and engage in the program in order to harness the goal of sustainable food for Ghana and beyond.
The leadership of NASPA at the National level wishes to commend Your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the good work being done to give a new face to the agricultural sector in Ghana.
It is imperative that in every good endeavour there are bound to be setbacks, which is considerable if not understandable. We would only urge, pray and hope that these initiative serves the purpose for which it is intended. We thus would pray that you holdfast to the very principles that birthed this important and timely programme to meet the needs of the ordinary Ghanaian.
Thank you Mr. President, and may the Good Lord give you the strength and wisdom to initiate more of similar beneficial and developmental projects, to and for the betterment of our Country.
God bless you.
Signed
Twumasi Stephen
President
0242642060
Issued
Allotey A. Joshua
P.R.O
0543339201
