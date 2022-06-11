NDC@30: We developed Ghana more than any other party – Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has said his party has a record of developing the country when in government than any other political party in the history of the Fourth Republic.
From health to education to energy sectors, he said, the NDC has built more infrastructure than the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Addressing a gathering of NDC members on Friday June 10 as part of the 30th anniversary of the party, he said “All other expansion of the energy [sector] has been spearheaded by the NDC. To the extent that when the NPP came to power they were complaining that we have generated more power than it is needed.
“I am surprised that when you come and you inherit more, you even complain that you have inherited something more. But we NDC, are proud of our achievements. The NDC provided more health infrastructure than any other political party including the building of regional hospitals, all the regional hospitals in the country can be attributed to the handiwork of the NDC.”
Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Samuel Nartey George also credited the democracy of Ghana to the work of the NDC
Speaking on TV3, he stated that NDC is re-strategizing to recapture political power in the 2024 general elections.
Sam noted that the current governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has messed up the economy leading to untold suffering of Ghanaians.
He assured that his party is re-strategizing to win the next elections to resolve the challenges facing the people.
“NDC is re-strategizing to come back to power to fix the mess,” he said