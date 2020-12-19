NDC accuses NPP of trying to soil image of Savelugu MP-elect 

The Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC Abdul Salam Mohammed has accused the NPP of masterminding an agenda to soil the image of the Member of Parliament-elect for Savelugu in the Northern Region, Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu.
This is after an assault rifle and ammo were found in an office said to be the MP-elect’s during an investigation into gunfire that led to the death of a 17-year-old girl.
The shots were fired during celebrations after Mr. Iddrisu’s victory at the polls.
The Regional Secretary of the party, Abdul Salam Mohammed, refuted claims that the office in which the weapons were found belonged to the MP-elect.
“The MP-elect for Savelugu has no office. It is rather the party that has an office within the constituency. He operates from the constituency office. So they have to come clear on then allegation.”
He further accused the New Patriotic Party of being behind the recent developments
“Rumour has it that the NPP candidate is in talks with some people in the constituency trying to manoeuvre their way into indicting the MP-elect so they can end up having a bye-election. But we can assure them that this agenda will not see the light of day.”
Mr. Mohammed believes the right thing for the police to have done after finding the ammunition in the party office was to contact the party executives.
“If we as party executives had been informed, we would have presented the MP-elect ourselves so they question him. ”
A team of Police and Military officers found an AK47 rifle loaded with 50 rounds of ammunition on December 10 in the office.
The Northern Regional Police Command indicated that it conducted a search on the office after it picked intelligence that there were guns in the office.
According to the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, the MP-elect declined an invitation for a search in his office, explaining that his life is in danger hence cannot come over.
Police have indicated that they will once again summon the MP-elect to aid in investigations, failure to show up will lead to his arrest.
Three people have so far been arrested following the shooting.
Sixty-year-old Duko Naa Mohammed Ahmed, a sub-chief in Savelugu, and 38-year-old Alhassan Dawuda are currently in police custody.
The third suspect, Mohammed Fadila 27 has however been granted bail on health grounds.
The NDC candidate won the seat with 19,577 votes whereas the NPP’s Muhammed Abdul-Samed Gunu obtained 19,478.
The declaration of the Savelugu parliamentary results was earlier put on hold due to a disagreement between the NDC and NPP over an alleged over-voting at a polling station in the constituency.
Citinewsroom