NDC begins regional elections today

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) begins its regional election conferences nationwide today, Friday, November 11, 2022
The polls begin today with the women and youth elections.
A total of 712 candidates are contesting the various positions that are up for grabs, including Chairman and Vice-Chairman, Secretary and Deputy Secretary, Organiser and Deputy Organiser, Treasurer and Deputy treasurer.
Others are Communications Officer and Deputy, Women’s Organiser and Deputy, the Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Youth Organiser and Deputy.
The exercise will end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
The party wants delegates to fully abide by all laid down rules outlined.
Meanwhile, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Region Secretary hopeful for National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied claims of engaging in bribery delegates for votes ahead of regional elections.
In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM on Wednesday, he indicated that he is not involved in bribery and encouraged persons alleging to produce evidence.
“I don’t know where these allegations are coming from but I can say that I am not involved in the said allegations and that those leveling allegations should come clear with evidence. I have never given anyone money to vote for me” he said.
According to him, he has not aligned with Dr. Duffour and has no intentions to bribe delegates for votes as some people are alleging.
This comes on the back of his contender Kwasi Ofori Agyeman alleged that Amoakohene is being sponsored by Dr. Kwabena Duffour with huge sums of money to bribe delegates for votes.