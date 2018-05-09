NDC extends closing date for picking nomination forms

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended the closing date for picking of its nominations forms at the various constituencies for the impending constituency executive elections.
The party says, the decision was arrived at due to the numerous calls by the party’s members for extension of the closing date since most constituencies could not open nominations on the date the party had scheduled.
A statement signed by the National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams and copied to Prime News Ghana on Wednesday explained that “the Functional Executive Committee of the party has considered the period for the opening and closing nomination, and realized that, many constituency offices could not open on Monday the 7th of May 2018, as planned”.
The NDC said the party has therefore decided that “picking of nomination forms shall end on Friday 11th May, 2018 and no nomination forms are to be sold after that date”.
“Filing of completed nomination forms end on Wednesday 16th May, 2018 and any completed nomination forms submitted after 5pm on Wednesday 16th May 2018, shall be rejected”, the statement added.
Mr. Adams said “all constituency executives, and handlers of the constituency electioneering processes as well as aspirants should note that all aspirants who purchase nomination forms shall first make two (2) more photocopies of the form at their own expense, before proceeding to fill the nomination forms in triplicate in original form”.
He said “the Zongo Caucus Co-ordinators shall be elected by the same delegates to the conference in the same poll that the executives are to be elected. There will be no separate conference for the election of Zongo Co-ordinators”.
The statement noted that “one more delegate shall be elected at every constituency youth conference to join the elected youth organizer and the deputy youth organizer for the sole purpose of attending the Regional Youth Conference and National Youth conference only. Such delegates are not members of the constituency executive committee and are not to purchase nomination forms but they will be nominated by members of the youth conference and voted for at the conference”.
The NDC said “for purposes of these elections, persons of good standing, other than an aspirant for an executive position, is defined as one who has paid his dues from January 2018 to April 2018. Proposers, seconders, endorsers are only required to pay their dues from January 2018 to April 2018. Aspirants on the other hand are to pay their dues from January 2017 to April 2018”.
“Aspirants are to submit their nomination forms with four ( 4) postcard- size passport pictures and membership registers must be made available to enable endorsers or aspirants to crosscheck their details”, Mr. Adams explained.
