NDC extends date for filling nominations for national polls

The National Democratic Congress's (NDC's) Functional Executive Committee (FEC) have revised the deadlines for filling of nominations, vetting aspirants, and hearing of appeals for their upcoming national elections.
In a statement released it said the initial deadline for filing nomination papers has been extended from November 5 and 6, 2022 to November 8 and 9, 2022.
The date for vetting has also been scheduled to November 15 and 16, 2022 whiles the hearing follows on November 17 and 18, 2022.
NDC last month announced the opening of nominations for its national executive elections online on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21 for aspiring candidates contesting national executive positions in the party to officially declare their intentions.
On November 5 and 6, 2022, aspirations are expected to submit their nominations to be considered for the polls.