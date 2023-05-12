NDC primaries: Court to hear injunction case today

An Accra High Court is expected to hear Dr Kwabena Duffour’s injunction application against the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s presidential and parliamentary primaries today, May 12.
The hearing was initially scheduled for Monday, May 15, but the legal team for the party pleaded for the abridgement of time – which was granted by the court.
Kwabena Duffuor this week filed an interlocutory injunction against the party’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.
The party has scheduled the polls for Saturday, May 13, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections.
But Dr Duffuor who had earlier raised concerns with some discrepancies in the voter album wants the election postponed until his concerns are addressed.
According to him, data from only 220 out of the 275 constituencies have been verified.
He also said an exceptional list of 74,799 has been created which cannot also be verified because of scanty information.
He noted among others that 3,910 eligible voters at the 220 constituencies have been disenfranchised.