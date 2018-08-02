NDC sanctions flagbearership campaign

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given the go ahead for the campaigning for flagbearer hopefuls of the party ahead of the 2020 elections.
The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has therefore directed that all hopefuls must first inform the party of their intention to contest the slot before campaigning.
Speaking at a press conference in Accra today, Mr. Asiedu Nketia warned the would-be aspirants to be wary of some of the comments they passed during the campaign that might denigrate the party.
He also warned against flagrant campaigning by aspirants because of the hardship currently being experienced by Ghanaians.
Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party are Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Prof Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah and former President John Dramani Mahama.
