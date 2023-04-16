NDC suspends Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Chairman, wife and others for flouting party guidelines

Several high-ranking members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been suspended by the Western Regional branch of the party for alleged indiscipline and flouting party guidelines during the regional tour of former President John Mahama.
The suspended members include the Chairman of the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency, his wife, the Constituency Secretary, and Organizer. They have been accused of failing to ensure compliance with party directives and protecting the party from public ridicule.
The NDC alleged that a group of party supporters wearing the T-shirt of the constituency Chairman’s wife hooted at the sitting Member of Parliament during the campaign tour, causing embarrassment to former President Mahama, the dignitaries present, and the party as a whole.
The party claimed that the Chairman’s wife, who is seeking to become the Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, should have known better and ensured that those wearing her T-shirt conducted themselves well to avoid such incidents.
In justifying the punitive measure against the suspended members, the party cited Article 48 of its constitution. The embattled members have been referred to the region’s National Disciplinary Committee for further action.
Many party members have questioned the severity of the punishment and its impact on the NDC’s electoral fortunes in the constituency. The decision to suspend the Chairman, Secretary, and Organizer has caused a stir within the party.
The NDC had issued a circular before the tour, cautioning that no aspirant should be allowed to use the platform to campaign for themselves.