NDC suspends Stephen Atubiga

The National Democratic Congress, NDC has suspended Stephen Atubiga for breaching the party’s code of conduct.
Stephen Atubiga, by a letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has been suspended with immediate effect.
By the letter dated Tuesday, March 23, his matter has also been referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee for further action.
It comes on the heels of the expulsion of former Central Region Chairman Bernard Allotey Jacobs.
Mr Atubiga, who came to the limelight as a result of his conviction by the Supreme Court during the 2013 election petition, is said to have vented disparaging and unfounded comments about some of the party’s key senior members including former flagbearer aspirant Professor Joshua Alabi.
But he had promised to apologise and retract his comments at a meeting with the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party.
“You also agreed to write officially on your Facebook wall retracting your earlier writings and to write officially to Hon. Joshua Alabi apologising personally to him and to refrain from such defamatory comments in future,” Mr Asiedu Nketia’s letter said.
“However, recent publications on social media attributed to you on March 8, March 12 and March 14 among others, denigrating the party and individuals in the party indicate that you are not only in breach of your own promises and hence not reliable but you are further denting the image of the party contrary to Article 47(1) (a, b) of the party’s constitution.”
The man from Binduri in the Upper East Region is said to have also failed to write an apology letter to Prof Alabi.
“You are therefore by this letter to take note and notice is hereby given that your membership of the NDC is suspended, pending the hearing and final determination by the National Disciplinary Committee.”