NDC to hold special vigil in memory of JJ Rawlings

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold a vigil to honour their founder Jerry John Rawlings.
This will take place on November 15, 2020, Obra Spot in Accra from 5 pm to 12:00 midnight.
In a statement signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the NDC expressed shock at the loss of its founder.
“The NDC is in deep shock following the sudden demise of our founder Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana. We honour the life of this bold, courageous, and outspoken icon who was driven by a deep love for his country and the downtrodden.”
The party further disclosed that at a meeting of the Political Committee of the Party on Friday morning, the party decided to open books of condolences at the NDC National Headquarters, Regional Offices, and constituency offices.
It also resolved to “begin the funeral activities for the founder immediately and continue through till his burial.”
“Party offices will also be dapped in red and black, and party flags will fly at half-mast during our period of mourning,” it added.
The Committee also directed that all regions, constituencies, and branches should organise appropriate funeral related activities at their various levels.
The party described its founder as one who “lived a simple life and abhorred ostentation of any sort. It is therefore the intention of the Party to organise funeral related activities in line with his long-cherished ideals and the principles he stood for.”
It committed to upholding the principles its founder stood for.
“In pursuit of President Rawlings’ strong conviction of probity, accountability snd transparency, the NDC will continue our fight to rid the country of corruption, nepotism, and cronyism. We will not take our eyes off the ball until our goal is achieved.”
Below is the statement
Jerry John Rawlings died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Already, many world and African leaders and other Ghanaian personalities have poured in their tributes to mourn the former President.