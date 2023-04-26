NDC to petition Special Prosecutor over Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the coming days will petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor to launch the necessary investigations into the Frimpong-Boateng's galamsey report.
According to the Party, the Special Prosecutor must arrest and prosecute individuals named in the report
"We will be petitioning the Office of Special Prosecutor in the coming days," Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC said
“Given the considerable public interest in this matter and what it portends for Ghana’s image among the global comity of nations, we wish to call on Parliament to set up a publicly-televised and bi-partisan probe into this matter in order to ascertain the truth”.
He also said the government’s claim of fighting corruption was the biggest scam.
"This scheme is being perpetrated against the state by high powerful forces."
“As we, the NDC, have always maintained, President Akufo-Addo’s claim of fighting galamsey was the biggest scam ever to be perpetrated on Ghanaians."
"Today, the NDC stands to be vindicated", he indicated, as Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report "has confirmed our long-held opinion."
"There has never been any genuine commitment or attempt to fight galamsey by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government," Mr Gyamfi said.
He noted that the said report shows clearly that the so-called fight against galamsey was a charade calculated to enable top government and NPP functionaries to appropriate and take over the illicit galamsey trading.
A report by former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng accused several officials from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Jubilee House of being involved in illegal small-scale mining, commonly known as galamsey.
Some of the named officials have issued statements denying the allegations made against them.
Meanwhile, South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor on Tuesday, April 25 petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate violations of fundamental human rights, alleged corrupt practices, issues of conflict of interest and abuse of public office by certain public officials and others cited in the report of the Work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).