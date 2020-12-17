NDC wins Sene West seat 

The National Democratic Congress (NDC ) has won the contentious Sene West Parliamentary seat in the Bono East Region with a difference of 16 votes.
The NDC's Kwame Ampofo Twumasi had a total of 13,016 votes as against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Joseph Markay Kuma 13,100 votes.
The Returning Officer for the constituency has declared Kwame Ampofo Twumasi as the winner.
In the contentious Battor 1 polling station where a ballot box was snatched and resulted in the matter ending up in court, the NDC won that polling station with 275 votes as against the NPP's 148 votes, reports Graphic Online's Bono East correspondent, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah.
The votes in the disputed ballot box was counted Thursday afternoon [December 17, 2020] following a court order.