New Parliament chamber: First Deputy Speaker describes Social media campaign against project as 'sickening'

First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu has described ongoing Social media campaign and commentary on the proposed new 450-seat parliament chamber as 'sickening'.
There has been a negative reaction from some Ghanaians on the decision to construct a new Parliamentary chamber.
A social media campaign against the project has begun on Twitter with the hashtag #DropThatChamber.
Both Majority and Minority MPs are divided over the proposed project.
His comments came on the back of an attempt by a ranking member on the Works and Housing Committee Kwame Agbodza who wanted to discuss the new parliament controversy on the floor on July 3, 2019.
He wanted the leadership of the House to release a statement on what they think about what the Parliamentary Service Board proposed because many legislatures are commenting on the issue without in-depth knowledge.
Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu cut him short and said the things he is seeing on social media against the proposed chamber is 'sickening' and that most people do not understand the whole issue but are just passing comments.
The campaigners against the project say they will hit the streets on July 13, 2019, if parliament does backtrack on the idea.
The new parliamentary chamber which will have a sitting capacity for about 450 Members of Parliament when completed will be constructed by the architectural firm – Adjaye & Associates.
It is expected to house facilities including diplomatic offices, a library, a museum, a church, a mosque, eateries, press conference rooms, galleries, a car park, an upper gallery garden, a post office and other facilities to complete the Parliamentary enclave.
READ ALSO:
- The Speaker must take a second look, it's needless - Ablakwa on new parliament chamber
- New Parliament chamber: Using $200m to build our democracy, not a bad thing - NPP MP
- New Parliament chamber: Majority, Minority expresses varied views