NPP begins album verification

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will from today, May 10, 2023 begin verification of Constituency Albums across the country ahead of the 2024 polls.
This was contained in a memo dated May 3, 2023, and released by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to all constituency executives.
Accordingly, the memo said a Verification Executive Committee will be constituted to supervise the process in each constituency.
The composition of the committee will include the Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders – Chairperson; Constituency Chairperson – Member; the Member of Parliament of the Constituency if any or Representative.
The rest will be Constituency Secretary; Organiser and Constituency Information Technology Coordinator/Officer.
The memo said the committee is instructed to collaborate and meticulously scrutinise the album to ensure transparency for this all-important exercise.
Verification process
It further instructed that the committee has until May 26, 2023, to complete the verification process and submit it to the Regional Executive Committee by May 31, 2023.
“You are further advised to send all petitions if any, to the Regional Executive Committee. The Regional Executive Committees are to submit the albums and their findings to the office of the General Secretary by June 23, 2023,” it indicated.
It also noted that the albums submitted to each constituency should be the same album that was used for the election of Constituency Officers during the Constituency Delegates Conference.
The memo stressed that all Committee members will be required to append their signatures on each page of the album upon receipt and on completion of the verification exercise.
It added that Committee members will also be required to append their signature on each page of the verification document.
It further stressed that the committee cannot replace or substitute any delegate, whether dead, relocated, suspended or has moved to another position.