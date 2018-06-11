NPP chairmanship race: Team Ntim refutes resignation claims

The Campaign Team of a National Chairman aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has refuted media reports that its coordinator for the three northern regions have resigned.
Team Ntim said, “for the records, all the campaign coordinators in the three northern regions are in place and have not resigned as stipulated”.
“These coordinators are Angela Akurgo for the Upper East Region, Siita Angaamwine for the Upper West and Alhaji Fuzzy for the Northern Region and they are all at the post”, Team Ntim in a statement on Monday, June 11, 2018, said.
There were media reports on Sunday, June 10, 2018, that all the regional coordinator for Mr. Ntim had resigned in the three northern regions had resigned, creating doubts in the minds of their supporters in the national chairmanship race.
But Team Ntim in a statement signed by its Campaign Manager, Kofi Owusu Hene (Kofi Kapito) and copied to Prime News Ghana said “the attention of the Stephen Ntim Campaign team has been drawn to a statement purported to have been issued by the Regional Coordinators of Ntim in the three northern regions to the effect that, they have resigned from their post”.
Kofi Kapito said “it is noteworthy that these hardworking Coordinators have been spearheading the affairs of the campaign in their respective regions for the past three months, and any key follower of Ntim in these regions can attest to it”.
“We are hereby calling on the entire NPP fraternity and the delegates especially, to ignore any such statement from any group or individuals calling themselves Coordinators for Ntim in the three northern regions”, the statement added.
Team Ntim said “let it be known that, these are calculated attempts by our detractors to cause sheer disaffection for our candidate. However, every keen observer of the political landscape around this time should not be surprised about these machinations”.
“The good news is that our opponents have come to understand that the only way to make any meaningful impact in the upcoming election is to destroy the winning candidate’s good name”, the statement added.
Kofi Kapito said “certainly, Stephen Ntim is poised for victory come July 2018 due to his selfless dedication to the course of the NPP over the years, and surely, his track record in the party is as ever progressive as the commendable performance of Ghana’s economy since the NPP took over the reigns of power”.
He said “indeed, to the dismay of his detractors, ‘Chairman Ntim’ is astonishingly prepared to make NPP stronger for victory 2020 and beyond. He will also ensure that every constituency has a well-furnished party office for party work within the next four years of his chairmanship”.
Kofi Kapito said “he [Ntim] has also put in place a well thought out welfare package for the executives and this will be implemented immediately the delegates give him the nod”.
“We are thus assuring our teeming supporters that the campaign is on course and victory is beckoning”, he added.
