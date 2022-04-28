NPP constituency elections: 4 arrested at Okaikwei South

There were agitations at the voting center in the Okaikwei South constituency during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) elections over allegations that about 400 names had been removed from the register.
However, the police managed to restore calm for the exercise to commence.
Four delegates were reported to have been arrested for obstructing the elections in Okaikwei South.
The NPP started electing its constituency executives today Thursday April 28.
Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Executive committee of the party has suspended the Yendi constituency executive elections slated for today, Thursday April 28.
The suspension follows a petition by some 123 aggrieved polling station executives whose names were removed from the polling station register.
The matter was initially taken to court but was later withdrawn and sent before an alternative Dispute Resolution Committee constituted by the regional executive committee.
Earlier at a press conference on Sunday April 24, the aggrieved polling station executives at a press conference in Yendi threatened to disrupt the elections.
Information available to 3news.com indicate the presidency called for the suspension of the elections to resolve the internal matters.
This brings to 16 the number of constituencies to hold the delegates conference from April 28 to May 1.
Over 5000 delegates across 16 constituencies are expected to vote in the northern Region.
3news