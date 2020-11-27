NPP has demonstrated leadership in fight against corruption - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the New Patriotic Party (NPP)has demonstrated leadership in the fight against corruption.
The NPP government under the Akufo-Addo administration has come under several criticisms for failing to do much in the corruption fight.
Recent happenings including the resignation of Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and the implication of the former PPA boss in an investigative piece have led to doubts about the government’s commitment to stamp out corruption.
Critics have tagged the resignation of Martin Amidu which was partly triggered by his works on the Agyapa Royalties deal as a major setback in the fight against graft.
Dr Bawumia speaking at forum on Thursday, November 26, 2020, he said the NPP will continue their fight against corruption even though it is difficult.
"We have demonstrated leadership in fight corruption,” Dr. Bawumia said.
“We have started automation of our hospitals and we have seen efficient and improved service deliveries at hospitals that we have implemented this. We want to make sure that we go paperless in the health sector so that you don’t have to move from one hospital to the other carrying files, or one department of a hospital to another, it will all be digital.”
“For example, Cape Coast teaching hospital is 100% paperless, Ho and KATH are 50% paperless, Korle Bu is 86% paperless. Tamale teaching hospital is starting the process of going paperless. We are making progress,” he said.
Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, resigned from his position as the Special Prosecutor.
In a resignation letter to the President, Martin Amidu said: "The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor."
The Presidency on Tuesday released a letter to counter allegations Mr Amidu made in his resignation letter.
Portions of the President's respond said: “At no point did the President ask you to shelve the report, so he could “handle the matter”. It is difficult to see in what way and in what context the President would seek to “handle the matter” when the matter was already public knowledge and had led to the Ministry of Finance suspending action on the Agyapa transaction in anticipation of your report”, the President said.