NPP hasn't paid enough attention to health sector – Minority

Minority Spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akando is accusing the Akufo-Addo government of doing little to address the challenges within the health sector.
They say the administration is giving little attention to the sector which needs urgent attention.
Mr Akando speaking to Citi News ahead of a nationwide tour to inspect abandoned hospital projects today said President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party have failed in the delivery of healthcare in the country.
“I think that the government is not giving the health sector the necessary attention it deserves. You remember this no-bed-syndrome and all that.”
“We know that the former regime started a lot of infrastructure as far as the health sector is concerned.
So as members of Parliament, we want to go down there and familiarize ourselves with the progress so far on the field.”
He expressed disappointment at the decline in health delivery in the country and urged the leaders of the country to live up to their promises.
President Akufo-Addo delivering this year’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament stated that though the country still faces major problems in the health sector, the government will not ignore or sweep the problem under the carpet.
“We are dealing with it,” he said.
The no-bed-syndrome and the issue of abandoned hospitals have been in the spotlight under the current government.
Meanwhile, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has purchased 200 beds to help eliminate the “no bed syndrome” facing the facility.
According to the board chairman of the facility, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the beds were acquired for the emergency ward.
“We bought about 200 beds and also put in place a proper efficient bed management system at the emergency unit.”
