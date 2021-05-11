NPP officially reinstates Kwabena Agyepong after 6years of suspension

The governing New Patriotic Party, NPP has reinstated its former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong after six years of suspension from the party.
The decision was arrived at after a marathon National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.
The lifting of the suspension restores him as a member of the party’s NEC, Steering Committee, and the National Council according to the party’s constitution.
Kwabena Agyepong was suspended in 2015 with the party’s former National Chairman, Paul Afoko, and a former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe for misconduct.
Kwabena Agyepong was found guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution, which requires members to uphold the party’s decisions.
He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation with or seeking authorization from the NEC.”
Kwabena Agyepong assisted in pushing President Akufo-Addo’s political ambition, despite his suspension.
He toured all the 16 regions of the country with Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election campaign.