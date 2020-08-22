NPP manifesto: Free SHS can't be trusted in Mahama's hands, he said it wasn't possible - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the Free SHS policy can't be trusted in the hands of former President John Mahama.
President Akufo-Addo speaking at the NPP manifesto launch at the University of Cape Coast in the Central region said Mahama can't run the policy which he never believed could be possible.
Mahama has said he will review the policy when voted into power but President Akufo-Addo says his credibility on the policy is zero because he and the NDC run down the idea when the NPP proposed in the lead up to the 2016 general elections.
"John Mahama and the NDC were loud in their assertion that they did not believe in Free SHS and free TVET. Now Mahama says he will review it when voted into power and even says it has come to stay. He should please try something else, his credibility on this one is zero. Free SHS can't be trusted in the hands of Mahama and the NDC"
Last month John Mahama said he has no intention to abolish the Free Senior High School policy should he be voted into power.
He said he is not against the policy but against the implementation process which he claims has caused parents, students, and teachers great inconvenience.
President Akufo-Addo said added that his main focus is to improve the lives of Ghanaians and he wants an additional 4 years to do that.
The free SHS policy aims to take out the element of cost as a barrier to education. Under this policy, ever Ghanaian child who attains the pass mark, as agreed for the year by Ghana Education Service Council, will enjoy a three-year scholarship for secondary education.