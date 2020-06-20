NPP primaries : Yaw Buaben Asamoa given the nod to lead Adenta Constituency again

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the NPP's Communications Director has been given the nod to lead Adenta Constituency again after the party's primaries in the area.
Yaw Buaben Asamoa - 422
Emmanuel Mantey - 217
Rahman Zak - 83
Alfred Kumi - 10
Freda Agyeman Sarpong - 7
Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah is currently the Member of Parliament for Adenta in Greater Accra. He was the spokesperson for the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama during President John Kufuor's era.
As a lawyer, governance specialist with work history spanning the private sector, civil society and public sector, he has also previously served as Deputy Communications Director for the NPP.
He contested the general secretary position of the NPP in 2010 and 2014 and lost. He focused on the Adenta constituency thereafter and won the Parliamentary seat for the NPP in 2016.