NPP reacts NDC's ill-founded, baseless attack on Bryan Acheampong

The NPP have reacted to a statement by the NDC calling for the immediate arrest of Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture, following his recent remarks suggesting that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would never relinquish power to the NDC.
In a viral vdeo, Acheampong was recorded assuring party supporters at a rally in Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, that the current government, led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, would hold on to power at all costs.
This, the NDC has condemned Acheampong's statement, calling it “utterly reckless and treasonable.” They accused him of being the latest high-ranking official of the NPP to make such brazen comments that reveal the party's deep-seated determination to subvert Ghana's democratic order.
However, in a statement dated April 10, 2023, signed by General Secretary Justin Koduah, the NPP said it finds the NDC's statement not only ill-founded, hypocritical, illogical, and baseless but also one that lacks contextual substance for the consumption of the discerning Ghanaians who are not oblivious to the modus the Operandi of the main opposition party in deliberately putting diabolic and mischievous slant to an otherwise innocuous comment such as the comments made by the Member of Parliament in furtherance of their selfish political interest.
The statement also noted that Bryan Acheampong was responding to the John Mahama, who had on many occasions described the 2024 general election as one of "do or die" for the NDC.
"NDC has revolutionary root, and that when it comes to unleashing violence, nobody can beat us in unleashing violence," the NPP quoted by Mahama in the statement.
The governing party said it is upon these myriads of reckless and treasonable comments from the NDC that Bryan Acheampong gave encouragement to NPP supporters who may feel intimidated by the many threats coming from the NDC.
The party further said it considers the NDC's attack on Bryan Acheampong not only unwarranted but also attention-seeking with an ill attempt to emotionally blackmail Ghanaians to court their support.
