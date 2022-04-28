NPP to elect constituency executives from today

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will, from today up to May 2, 2022, hold its annual delegates conference to elect executives in 250 of its constituency branches.
The conferences in the remaining 25 constituencies are on hold due to petitions and court cases brought by some aggrieved members of the party.
The conferences were initially scheduled for April 22 to 24, this year, but the National Executive Committee reviewed the dates at its meeting last Tuesday, following the challenges that came up during the election of polling station executives and electoral area coordinators.
The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said each constituency was expected to choose a date within the period to organise its elections.
He urged the delegates to comport themselves and ensure the successful conduct of the polls, stressing: “We must see ourselves as the most organised and active political party in the country to demonstrate our seriousness towards the 2024 elections.”
He described constituency executives as one of the key pillars for electing regional and national executives, hence the need to ensure that “all members comport themselves and abide by the tenets of the party to ensure that the elections are held in peace and tranquillity”.
He said all the elections would be supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).
That, he explained, fell under the ambit of Section 17 (2) of Act 574, which stipulates that “the election of national, regional and constituency executive officers of every political party shall be conducted under the supervision of the (Electoral) Commission”.