NPP to win 2020 polls - UG research predicts

A research conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has predicted that flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo will be re-elected as President of the Republic.
According to the research, majority of Ghanaians believe that the incumbent government has fulfilled a large part of its promises in their 2016 manifesto and therefore, find promises in their 2020 election as attainable.
According to Mr Kakyire Duku Frimpong who presented the findings at a news conference, the research conducted between 12th and 22nd November this year showed that 51.7% of the respondent said they will vote for the incumbent President Akufo-Addo whiles 40.4% said they will vote for John Mahama of the NDC.
They further said 80.9% of the respondents said they have finalised their decision.
Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson has also released results of his research concerning the 2020 election.
Ben Ephson says president Akufo-Addo will secure 52.6% while John Mahama will garner 45.7 % of the total votes cast in the presidential race.
He posited factors such as the free SHS, nursing, and teacher trainee allowances and the fight against corruption as the reasons behind the prediction.
However, the presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, says the polls conducted by Ben Ephson predicting a one-touch victory for PresidentAkufo-Addo is not the true reflection of what Ghanaian voters want.
He accused Mr. Ephson of sitting in his office to churn out his personal opinion.