Ntim launches campaign to annex NPP Chairmanship

National Chairman Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has officially launched his campaign to annex the topmost position in the party.
Mr. Ntim is among five national chairman aspirants who filed their nominations before the process came to a close.
Mr. Ntim, who was escorted to the party’s headquarters amid brass band music to file his papers, had to be whisked to the Accra International Press Centre to launch his campaign because his teeming supporters had caused a traffic jam in front of the party’s headquarters.
Launching the campaign, Mr. Ntim said there was an unwritten constitution of the party that rewarded loyalty, commitment, dedication, long service and hard work, and that ought to work at all times.
Unique values
Mr. Ntim observed that by virtue of those unique values, the party had been able to reward others in the past.
He pointed out that since the party cherished and respected that tradition, then the same ought to be extended to him for his long service to the party.
According to him, the statement by the grassroots that his time had come was not a mere slogan, because they also knew he had the competence to lead the party.
Retain power in 2020
Mr. Ntim said his campaign was devoid of verbal and personal attacks since he respected his opponents and had never attacked any of them, even in the face of extreme provocation.
He made it clear that he still stood by that principle, and entreated his would-be opponents to campaign devoid of insults and rancour.
He explained that only one of them would emerge winner; and the rest would be expected to recognize, respect and support the new national chairman to propel the party to victory in 2020.
Campaign promises
According to Mr. Ntim, the performance of the ruling party, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in this brief period of time was phenomenal and ought to be applauded by all Ghanaians.
He said President Akufo-Addo was delivering and that was making every member and supporter proud; hence the party required a national chairman who could support the President to continue to deliver on his campaign promises.
Unalloyed support
Mr. Ntim indicated that already, the party had delivered on its campaign promise of providing free senior high school; paying nurses and trainee teachers allowances, and paying National Health Insurance Scheme arrears.
The rest, he said, included the successful implementation of planting for food and jobs, as well as the appointment of the Special Prosecutor to combat the canker of corruption.
“In view of the bold steps being undertaken by our government to restore the economy to where it deserves to be, I will lend my unalloyed support to the President and the government to give more hope to the people of Ghana,” Mr. Ntim declared as he launched his campaign.
