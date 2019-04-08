Parliament: Minority refuses to comment on maiden statement of Ayawaso West Wuogon MP

The Minority in Parliament today April 8, 2019, refused to comment on the maiden statement of Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament Lydia Alhasssan.
The Minority boycotted her inauguration in protest and they vowed not to recognize her as the legitimate MP of Ayawaso.
Lydia Alhassan delivered her maiden statement to the house since being sworn in, calling for health awareness as part of World Health Day Celebration.
Reports say the Minority declined to comment on her statement in conformity with their decision not to recognize her as an MP.
According to Joy FM's Joseph Opoku Gakpo, the speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye gave the Minority opportunity to comment on two different occasions after there were some contributions from the Majority side.
Muntaka Mubarak who is the Minority Chief Whip indicated they would rather let it pass and decided not to comment.
The leadership of the Minority say their action is as a result of their displeasure over what happened during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and even on the day she was being sworn in they walked out and vowed not to recognize her as an MP and they won't backtrack on that and contribute to her statement.
In the election where the NPP was expected to retain the seat, Lydia Alhassan eventually polled 68.80% of the valid vote cast. Her NDC challenger Kwasi Delali Brempong recorded 30.52%.
The election was characterized by violence at Bawaleshie which resulted in some shooting incident.
This made President Akufo-Addo set up a Commission to investigate the violence.
The Commission presented its findings and recommendation to the President last month.