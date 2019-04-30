PHOTOS: UK C'wealth Secretary meets Vice Prez. Dr Bawumia

The British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Mr Jeremy Hunt, paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
This forms part of his two-day visit to Accra. Dr Bawumia and Mr Hunts discussed bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the United Kingdom (UK), as well as matters on West African regional stability and development.
Ghana and the UK signed a joint declaration on various matters of economic and social development.
The UK government has provided funding support for three major infrastructure projects which will be started in the next few months, Dr Bawumia said.
The projects include the Phase Two and modernisation of the Kumasi Central Market; the construction of the New Terminal Building at the Tamale Airport; and the completion of the Bekwai Hospital.
Dr Bawumia wished Mr Hunt and his delegation a fruitful stay in Ghana.
